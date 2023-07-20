Willie Ray Jones Published 2:50 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

“…but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like

eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31 (ESV)

It is with great sorry that we announce the passing of Willie Ray Jones of Picayune, MS who died

unexpectedly, but peacefully, on July 13, 2023, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS.

He was 68 years old. This loss was completely unexpected leaving family and friends shocked

and deeply saddened. He will be truly missed in so many ways.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist

Church, 1190 S. Beech Street, Picayune, MS. Rev. John Guy will officiate. Visitation will be from

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.