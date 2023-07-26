The Scholarship Foundation for Hide-A-Way Lake Students Awards Ten More Scholarships Published 6:04 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The Scholarship Foundation for Hide-A-Way Lake Students, in its third year of operation, is proud to announce the graduating seniors and winners of $3000 scholarships for the 2023 class. The presentation was held at the Hide-A-Way Lake lodge on June 14, 2023. The winners are:

Brianna Barousse – Brianna is graduating from Picayune Memorial High School with superior academics and ranked third in her class. While in school she was a member of the BEAT Club, the Health Occupational Students of America, Treasurer of National Technical Honor Society and President of the National Honor Society. Her off-campus volunteer activities in the community include being selected to be on the Mayor’s Youth Council and too many hours of community service in Hide-A-Way Lake to count. She has been accepted and will be attending Pearl River Community College this fall.

Ethan Duke – Ethan has dedicated all four years of high school time to the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) at Pearl River Central High School. Ethan’s community service revolves around his dedication to the military that adds up to 164 hours through his high school years. Foundation highly values this service to our military. He has maintained an excellent grade point average while in school and has been a member of the high school band all four years. Upon graduation, he has enlisted into the United States Army. His first assignment in the military will be to train as a Combat Medic Specialist.

Ty Elam – After completing his course work at Pearl River Central High School at the end of May 2021, Ty attended the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science until graduation. He is another young man who was very active in the Navy ROTC while at PRCHS as the Alpha Platoon Chief in addition to the 128 hours of documented voluntary community service. He was a member of MSMS Students Against Destructive Behavior for the past two years. As a member of Samaritan’s Purse, he has provided assistance with disaster relief. He has been accepted by the prestigious Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University this fall.

Helena Hansen – As an exceptional graduating senior while at Pearl River Central High School, Helena brings with her a long list of accomplishments throughout her schooling there. Along with excelling academically, she has been a member of multiple honor societies including Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. She has been very active in HOSA – a student led organization for Future Health Professionals. She volunteers at the SPCA and at her church as a lector. She has been accepted at the University of Mississippi to study this fall.

Ethan Kennedy – Ethan was very active on the Pearl River Central High School athletic fields as a member of both the swim and the varsity soccer teams. When not on the field, he volunteered in the concession stand at home basketball and soccer games and was the assistant coach of the PRC’s March Madness basketball league . In his church league, he was a huge asset to their softball team. He was not only an athlete but finished his high school career with perfect academic performance when he had a part time job after school. He has been accepted and will be attending Pearl River Community College this fall.

Joseph Morris – While attending Pearl River Central High School, Joseph has been a long-time volunteer at the First Baptist church in Picayune since he was in middle school. He has been on several mission trips while a member of B.A.S.I.C.S (Brothers and Sisters in Christ’s Service) feeding the homeless, painting a school after a hurricane. Most would avoid going back to a schoolroom on their vacation, But not Joey. For seven summers he has volunteered to move classrooms at both the middle and elementary schools. He will be attending Pearl River Community College this fall to study automotive mechanics. The Foundation is very pleased to award this scholarship to a graduate who has been very active in his community and is pursuing a trade.

Elizabeth Purvis – While maintaining an excellent academic performance at Pearl River Central High School, she has been involved in many organizations there – BETA club, Mu Alpha Theta, and the prestigious National Honors Society. The local SPCA has benefitted from her volunteer work there. In addition to her being on the golf and soccer teams, she has also volunteered to work in the concession stand during soccer games. In her last two summers and again this year, she has served as a lifeguard in Hide-A-Way Lake’s pool. She has been accepted to study at the University of Southern Mississippi and has been awarded an Academic Excellence Scholarship there.

Lillie Stewart – Lillie has had a very rewarding school experience at Picayune Memorial High School with a very laudable academic career. During that time, she was a member of the school’s dance team, the archery team, BETA club, elected to Student Council, Mu alpha Theta, the Dunkin Darlings and Diamond Girls. As a member of the Diamond Girls, she has served 21 hours of community service. She has worked with the Rotary Club filling boxes of food for the needy. She will be attending Pearl River Community College this fall.

Lillian Stricker – St. Mary’s Dominican High School has a grading system where a student can earn higher than other schools. Lillian excelled in that environment. In school, she was the secretary of their Pro-Life Club and has attended the March for Life in Washington DC for the last two years. Her community service extends beyond school. As an example, she volunteered to clean up after hurricane Ida. She also distributed food to the homeless from the Second Harvest Food Bank. Although she has been accepted by several colleges, Lillian has not decided where she will attend this fall. She intends to major in Biological Sciences with a plan to become an OBGYN or Dermatologist.

Cole Teal – Cole attended Poplarville High School and has provided community service to some of the more elderly residents in Hide-A-Way Lake. The Foundation greatly endorses his assistance to our community’s needy. While still attending school in Poplarville, he is currently enrolled in the Pearl River Community College Dual Enrollment program where he has taken classes for credit there. He’s been a long-time football player and weightlifter. This summer he is already taking 15 credit hours at PRCC with a goal to become a professional athletic trainer.

The Foundation’s previous recipients, Collen Blake Penton, Courtenay Sebastian, Kathryn Adams, Kaylie Poe, Elise Stricker are also receiving $2000 this year for use in this fall’s semester. The Scholarship Foundation for Hide-A-Way Lake Students uses two main events and the generosity of sponsors to fund scholarships. This fall has scheduled for September 30, 2023, its fifth anniversary White Linen Night around the Hide-A-Way Lake pool. Included in the ticket or sponsorship are several local restaurant tastings, refreshments, music, a golf chipping contest along with a fabulous silent auction. If you are a golfer, the Foundation’s 2024 spring event will be a golf tournament in New Orleans. Both events are open to the public.

If you are interested in attending or sponsoring either event, please contact Beth Ennis at 601-347-

6666.