Ten lucky blood donors to win Generac generators from The Blood Center & Craig’s Electrical and Generator Service Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

New Orleans, LA – Blood supplies are becoming severely low nationally, which could jeopardize patient care during hurricane season as usage increases and donor turnout decreases. With Hurricane season now upon us, The Blood Center (TBC) and Craig’s Electrical and Generator Service (Craig’s) are working together to help citizens prepare for the potential threat of hurricanes that will inevitably result in the closure of area businesses throughout our service region. To meet the ongoing and growing demands of area hospitalized patients, TBC must maintain a three-day supply of blood and blood components. Through Labor Day, TBC and Craig’s are preparing for upcoming blood needs with a weekly giveaway featuring ten portable 6,500 watts Generac generators. All donors will receive a lantern and a pint of Blue Bell ice cream when they donate (while supplies last) and can enter to win a 6.5KW Generac generator.

“Hospitals don’t stop seeing patients when a storm comes. We need donors to give NOW so patients will continue to receive the care necessary to sustain life,” says Dr. Tim Peterson, Medical Director of The Blood Center. “By donating today, you can be a hero by assuring the needs of area patients are met with the impending threat of storms that may adversely impact Southern Louisiana and Mississippi.”

The Blood Center asks all donors and those who have never previously donated to do so IMMEDIATELY, ensuring they are prepared to overcome obstacles during this vulnerable time of the year. “In Louisiana, we work together collectively, assisting one another during a crisis,” adds Peterson. Continuity of the blood supply is imperative in addressing unexpected events, as red blood cells only have 42 days of shelf life and platelets with five. This narrow expiration accentuates the need for consistent replenishment for TBC to maintain a three-day supply to minimize any possible negative impact on patient care.

When tropical weather affects travel, it impacts blood collection. The need for patient transfusions does not decrease or subside. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule their upcoming donation, motivate others by posting a selfie while donating on social media, and register to participate in one of the weekly generator giveaways.

The Blood Center, a nonprofit organization led by a volunteer Board of Directors, supplies blood and blood components to more than 40 area hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. The Blood Center operates eight donor centers in the Gulf South.

Every blood type is needed right now; while 60% of the population can donate blood, less than

5% give. TBC must collect at least 200 to 250 pints daily to maintain a healthy and stable

community blood supply.

Blood is traditionally in short supply during the summer, yet the demand for blood and blood components is constant. Find The Blood Center on social media at @TheBloodCenter. Visit TheBloodCenter.org for a location near you.