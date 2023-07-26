Susan Spiers Named Nissan of Picayune Citizen of the Week Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Susan Spiers is a pillar of the Picayune community who dedicated four decades to educating gifted students at South Side Upper Elementary. Susan’s journey from unsure career paths to becoming a nationally recognized teacher and community leader is inspiring.

Born and raised in the heart of Picayune, Susan Spiers experienced diverse professional opportunities before discovering her true passion for teaching. From working at her father’s insurance company to a summer stint at the John C. Stennis Space Center, she explored various fields without a clear direction. However, fate had different plans for her.

In college, Susan enrolled in a child psychology class, and in this academic pursuit, she found her calling – teaching. The idea of shaping young minds and nurturing gifted students ignited a fire within her, leading her to pursue a master’s degree in Special Education, emphasizing gifted and talented students from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Determined to excel in her field, Susan took on the challenge of becoming a national board-certified teacher. This rigorous process can take up to three years, but Susan accomplished it in an impressive one-year timeframe, a testament to her dedication and commitment to education.

Beyond her outstanding career in the classroom, Susan Spiers has actively contributed to her community through several remarkable initiatives. She is the driving force behind the Forge Project Camp, a transformative program empowering underprivileged boys by teaching them valuable life skills and exposing them to diverse job opportunities.

Furthermore, Susan is vital to the Picayune Mainstreet Downtown revitalization, pivotal in preserving the town’s heritage and fostering its development. Her dedication to community development and nurturing young minds has made her a beloved figure in the area.

In addition to her professional and community accomplishments, Susan values her faith deeply and finds solace in being an active member of various groups within her church. Her spirituality has been a guiding force in both her personal and public life.

Susan’s love for history and travel is shared with her husband, Woody Spiers, who has been happily married for over 35 years. Together, they have explored 14 countries, including an unforgettable Band of Brothers tour spanning eight countries during their 25th-anniversary celebration.

Despite her many achievements, Susan Spiers still dreams of visiting Ireland, a destination she hopes to explore soon. Additionally, she aspires to become a Master Gardener, emphasizing her passion for learning and growth.

In a world where role models are needed more than ever, Susan Spiers is a shining example of someone who has dedicated her life to education, community service, and personal development. Picayune is proud to call her one of its own, and her impact on the lives of countless students and community members will be cherished for generations to come.