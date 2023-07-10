Sandra M Mixon Published 2:26 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Sandra M. Mixon of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday,

June 14, 2023, at the age of 76. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Sandra was born December 18, 1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana. After

attending St. Mary's catholic school she married and raised her family in

Meraux, LA and attended St. Mary's Church.

In 1998 she moved to Picayune, MS and started attending St. Charles

Borromeo Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding,

antique vehicles, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-

granddaughter. Her favorite spot was her expansive front porch where she

could watch the family.

She is survived by her sons: Sinclair Louis Mixon, Jr. (Julie) and Michael

Joseph Mixon (Derek); daughter, Dawn Marie Mixon Wilbanks (Don);

siblings Dennis Biddle, Kenny Biddle and Cheryl Garza; grandchildren,

Sinclair Louis Mixon III (Maggie), Brandi Alexandria Mixon Raybak (Eric),

and Tyler Michael Wilbanks; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Mae Mixon

and soon to be Shelby Rae Mixon.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sinclair L. Mixon Sr.; parents

Lawrence Biddle and Theresa Biddle; brothers, Larry Biddle and David

Biddle; sister, Susan Carter. A celebration of life will be held by family at a

later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.