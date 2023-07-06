Public Works Department Updates on City Projects

Published 1:52 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Project plans by the City of Picayune.

The Public Works Department, in its recent City Council meeting, shared significant updates on multiple city projects.

One of the major announcements pertains to the eagerly anticipated Picayune Welcome Sign, located off Exit 6. The City Works Department confirmed that the sign has officially entered the production phase, with delivery and installation projected for the last week of August.

Meanwhile, progress on the library renovation has been steadily advancing. Completing the exterior stucco work is in sight, bringing the project one step closer to its final stages. Additionally, the lettering on the library is slated to be finalized by the end of this month.

Simultaneously, the Public Works Department is assembling a committee to review and revise the employee handbook.

In addition to these developments, the Public Works Department has initiated discussions with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) regarding the Crosby Commons expansion project.

