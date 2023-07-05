Police Arrest for Stolen Vehicle and Drug Possession

Law enforcement officers apprehended Donovan Quinn on July 3, 2023, after a stolen vehicle was located on Fannie Avenue near North Buren Avenue, according to a press release issued by the local police department.

At approximately 3:00 pm, officers from Patrol, CID (Criminal Investigation Division), and Narcotics units successfully identified Quinn as responsible for the theft and the subject of an outstanding warrant for the stolen vehicle. Quinn was observed near the recovered vehicle and subsequently taken into custody without resistance.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement discovered that Quinn was in possession of a substantial quantity of crack cocaine, indicating an intent to distribute. Consequently, Quinn was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle and residence of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.