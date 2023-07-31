Picayune Police Department Makes Drug Arrest Following Traffic Stop

Published 9:13 am Monday, July 31, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

On July 30, 2023, at approximately 1:45 pm, Officers from the Picayune Police Department’s Neighborhood Enhancement Team conducted a routine traffic stop on a Saturn Sedan at East Canal Street near the I-59 overpass. The traffic stop was initiated due to the driver’s failure to wear a seatbelt and disregarding a traffic control device.

The vehicle’s occupants, identified as Aaron Hume, the driver, and Angela Lee, the passenger, were subjected to a probable cause search during the stop. The investigation revealed a distribution amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

In light of the evidence uncovered, both individuals were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

