Picayune Police Department Cracks Down on Underage Sales of Tobacco, Alcohol, and Vapes Published 10:47 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

The Picayune Police Department Narcotics Division recently completed an undercover operation targeting establishments selling tobacco, alcohol, and vape products to underage individuals.

Concerns raised by the public and parents regarding the ease with which children could purchase these products prompted the police department to take action. Undercover individuals below the legal age for purchase attempted to buy tobacco, vape, and alcohol products from fourteen establishments within the city limits.

The operation revealed that 11 of the 14 shops violated at least one of the three product categories, leading to citations being issued against cashiers responsible for these sales.

In response to the widespread non-compliance, the police department has decided to continue with the operation sporadically. This approach aims to ensure establishments and their employees are held accountable for their actions, protecting the well-being of the community’s youth.

Law enforcement officials understand the importance of preventing underage access to these products, as they can harm young individuals.

Police Chief Joe Quave said, “Since there were so many in violation, we will do this more often.”

Parents and community members are encouraged to report any instances of underage sales or other concerns related to the accessibility of these products to the Picayune Police Department.