Picayune Police Department and City of Picayune Unite for National Night Out Published 1:14 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

The City of Picayune and the Picayune Police Department are gearing up for their participation in the annual National Night Out event, scheduled for Tuesday, August 1st, at Crosby Commons. National Night Out is a community-building campaign aimed at fostering police-community partnerships and promoting neighborhood camaraderie, aiming to create safer and more caring living environments.

National Night Out brings neighbors and law enforcement together under positive circumstances, revitalizing a true sense of community and enhancing the relationship between residents and the police force. This annual event is celebrated across thousands of communities worldwide in all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases on the first Tuesday in August.

For the City of Picayune, National Night Out presents an opportunity for the Police Department to give back to the community while building meaningful relationships. Police Chief Joe Quave expressed the event’s significance in maintaining strong connections with the residents.

“It’s an annual community campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie,” Chief Quave stated. “National Night Out is another way we connect with the community to keep conversations going and continue relationships.”

To optimize the event’s impact, the decision was made to host National Night Out at Crosby Commons, creating a centralized location for residents to come together. Several businesses, civic groups, and churches have been invited to participate, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

“We’ll have several public safety booths with activities. The businesses, civic groups, and churches also have activities planned,” Chief Quave explained.

With multiple planned activities, National Night Out promises to be an engaging and unifying evening for Picayune residents and law enforcement officers. The event will allow the community to interact with police officers in a positive setting, fostering an environment of trust and cooperation.

The City of Picayune looks forward to another successful National Night Out, strengthening the bond between neighbors and law enforcement while collectively striving to create safer, more closely-knit neighborhoods.