Picayune Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession Charges Published 10:15 am Friday, July 14, 2023

A Picayune man, Torrell Newton Jr., was arrested on July 11, 2023, around 9:40 am, by officers from the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team (NET) on drug-related charges.

The officers observed Newton leaving a residence at 905 Betsy Drive. They conducted a traffic stop on Brookdale Drive after confirming he had outstanding warrants for selling and possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

During the traffic stop, Newton admitted to having marijuana and handed over a hand-rolled cigar containing the substance to the officer. Consequently, he was arrested for the outstanding warrants.

Following Newton’s arrest, detectives from the Picayune Police Department Narcotics Division, NET, and the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) obtained a search warrant for Newton’s known residence at 905 Betsy Drive, Picayune, MS 30466.

During the search, law enforcement officers discovered approximately 2.3 pounds of marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials, Oxycodone, and a firearm in Newton’s bedroom.

As a result, Newton is facing charges of drug trafficking and two counts of felony drug possession.