Picayune City Council Recognizes Phenly Oldmixon as Distinguished Woman of Pearl River County Published 12:14 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

In the city council meeting held on Wednesday, July 5th, the Picayune City Council commenced its session by honoring Phenly Oldmixon’s remarkable achievement as the Distinguished Woman of Pearl River County competition winner. Oldmixon is set to represent Pearl River County in the upcoming state-level competition, which will be held from July 13th to 15th in Meridian, Mississippi.

The Distinguished Young Women (DYW) of Mississippi is a major national scholarship program that aims to foster scholastics, leadership, and talent in young women. Participants can earn scholarships for higher education, engage in personal development through the DYW Life Skills Workshops, and forge new friendships with peers across the state. Notably, college scholarships are awarded at the state level, with millions of college-granted scholarships available nationally.

Oldmixon’s recognition at the Picayune City Council meeting highlights her accomplishments and dedication. As the representative for Pearl River County, she will advance to the state program, competing for the opportunity to secure cash tuition scholarships. The national program serves as the ultimate stage for the finalists, where they vie for prestigious scholarships.

Candidates must be in their junior year of high school to be eligible for participation. The DYW program evaluates participants in various areas, including scholastics, interview skills, talent, self-expression, and fitness. This comprehensive evaluation ensures a holistic assessment of the candidate’s abilities and potential.

Phenly Oldmixon’s victory in the Distinguished Woman of Pearl River County competition not only reflects her accomplishments but also serves as an inspiration to young women in the community. The Picayune City Council proudly recognizes her achievements and wishes her the best of luck in the state-level competition.

The council’s acknowledgment of Oldmixon’s accomplishments underscores the city’s commitment to supporting and celebrating the achievements of its talented residents. As she competes in the coming week, the community eagerly awaits the outcome, hoping that she will bring home other honors to Picayune and Pearl River County.