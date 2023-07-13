Pearl River women’s basketball adds former ULM standout to staff Published 2:14 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Pearl River head women’s basketball coach Scotty Fletcher has added former Louisiana-Monroe standout Diamond Brooks to round out his 2023-2024 staff.

“I’m super excited to welcome Diamond to the Wildcat family. She had an incredible career at Louisiana-Monroe and came highly recommended from people who I respect in this profession,” Fletcher said. “She is a huge addition to our staff and will be instrumental in working with our post players.

“She has a huge heart and is very selfless. I have been blessed to surround myself and our players with great people, and Coach Brooks is another example of that.”

Fletcher announced Brooks’s addition to his staff on Thursday.

“I am excited to be here and to be able to learn and grow under Coach Fletcher and Coach Mendy (McNeese),” Brooks said. “I’m ready to help young women like me who have the chance to go further.

“I want to thank Coach Fletcher for the opportunity. Everybody has been so welcoming here; it already feels like home. Hopefully, I will be able to make an impact here on the girls and coaches.”

Brooks started coaching in 2022 at ULM as an intern for the women’s program and athletic department. She edited game film, arranged events for the program and handled Microsoft applications for practices.

PLAYING CAREER

Brooks played in 141 games at center with ULM, averaging 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 points per game. She finished her career with 61 blocks and 68 steals and was named Team Captain for the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 seasons. Not just a force on the court, Brooks earned ULM and SunBelt Conference academic recognition throughout her playing career. She received the Athletic Director Award for loyalty to the women’s basketball program and school.

Brooks looks to tap into her playing experience while working with the Wildcats.

“Having a background in college basketball allows me to reach athletes of different ages and pour into their interest of growing their skill set,” Brooks said. “Teaching them different techniques and showing new perspectives on in-game situations allows them to expand their game.”

Brooks was a four-year letter winner at Jewel M. Sumner High School in Kentwood, La., and helped guide the Cowgirls to the 3A Louisiana State Championship her junior year.

PERSONAL

Brooks earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology in 2020 and a Master of Exercise Science in 2022.

Brooks amassed more than 400 hours of community service as a student at ULM.