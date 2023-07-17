Pearl River County Board of Supervisors Approves Matching Funds for Gulf Coast Restoration Projects Published 2:19 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

The Pearl River County Board of Supervisors has given the green light to allocate matching funds for two significant projects as part of the Gulf Coast Restoration Funds. The approved funds will go towards Phase I of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Convention Center and the construction of a speculative building in the Industrial Park.

The county has approved $2 million in local matching funds for the EOC and Convention Center. The total cost of Phase I is estimated to be around $7.5 million. Currently, the county has $3.9 million available, which will be allocated toward the construction of the buildings. The structure’s completion is expected to occur within two years. Further details about this project will be disclosed once the feasibility study has been conducted.

The second project proposed for funding involves the construction of a 100,000-square-foot speculative building in the Industrial Park. This building has the potential to be expanded up to 400,000 square feet. The total cost of the building is projected to be $10 million, with $2 million coming from local and county levels and $8 million from the state. Mississippi Power will be partnering with the county for this endeavor.

The purpose of the speculative building is to expedite the time to market for prospective businesses seeking to establish themselves in the Industrial Park. By providing a ready-to-use space, the county aims to attract enterprises more efficiently, making the site more appealing for economic development.

The approval of matching funds by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors demonstrates the county’s commitment to leveraging the Gulf Coast Restoration Funds to boost economic growth and community development.