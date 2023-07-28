National Night Out Update Published 12:19 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

The Picayune Police Department (PPD) provided an update to the National Night Out event. Set to take place at Crosby Commons from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 1st, the event promises an array of activities and attractions that cater to all age groups.

Food lovers will be delighted with the offerings at the event. The PPD is providing hot dogs for attendees to enjoy. As an added treat, Waffle House will be present, serving up sample-sized waffles, offering a taste of their scrumptious menu.

With the August heat in mind, the organizers have made ample arrangements for attendees to stay hydrated. Several booths will be stocked with Gatorade and water, ensuring that kids have plenty to drink while participating in the exciting activities.

The National Night Out has a lineup of engaging activities planned for all attendees. A kickball field will be set up, allowing participants to engage in friendly competitions and games. Football enthusiasts can also indulge in tossing the ball around, making the event perfect for families with varied interests.

Children will be treated to special entertainment, including face painting and a captivating puppet show, adding an extra layer of fun to the evening. Additionally, a book giveaway is scheduled to promote literacy and encourage young minds to embrace the joy of reading.

Safety and community well-being are paramount for the PPD. The event will see the participation of both the PPD and PRCSO SRT Teams, who will be displaying their gear and interacting with the public. Several other public safety agencies, including fire and medical services, will also be present, offering valuable informational material.

PPD Citizens on Patrol will actively contribute to the event by distributing their popular autism and special needs stickers, emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity and support within the community.

The PPD encourages all residents of Picayune to attend the National Night Out and be a part of this spirited celebration of community unity.