National Night Out Update

Published 12:19 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

The Picayune Police Department (PPD) provided an update to the  National Night Out event.  Set to take place at Crosby Commons from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 1st, the event promises an array of activities and attractions that cater to all age groups.

Food lovers will be delighted with the offerings at the event. The PPD is providing hot dogs for attendees to enjoy. As an added treat, Waffle House will be present, serving up sample-sized waffles, offering a taste of their scrumptious menu.

With the August heat in mind, the organizers have made ample arrangements for attendees to stay hydrated. Several booths will be stocked with Gatorade and water, ensuring that kids have plenty to drink while participating in the exciting activities.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The National Night Out has a lineup of engaging activities planned for all attendees. A kickball field will be set up, allowing participants to engage in friendly competitions and games. Football enthusiasts can also indulge in tossing the ball around, making the event perfect for families with varied interests.

Children will be treated to special entertainment, including face painting and a captivating puppet show, adding an extra layer of fun to the evening. Additionally, a book giveaway is scheduled to promote literacy and encourage young minds to embrace the joy of reading.

Safety and community well-being are paramount for the PPD. The event will see the participation of both the PPD and PRCSO SRT Teams, who will be displaying their gear and interacting with the public. Several other public safety agencies, including fire and medical services, will also be present, offering valuable informational material.

PPD Citizens on Patrol will actively contribute to the event by distributing their popular autism and special needs stickers, emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity and support within the community.

The PPD encourages all residents of Picayune to attend the National Night Out and be a part of this spirited celebration of community unity.

More News Main

Mississippi State University Extension Office Empowers Learners with New Online Classes

Susan Spiers Named Nissan of Picayune Citizen of the Week

Mississippi man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

Notice from The Picayune Item

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar