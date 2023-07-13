Mississippi State University Extension Office offers Master Gardener Program Published 1:24 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Mississippi State University’s Extension Office is allowing individuals to become certified Master Gardeners through their comprehensive training program in consumer horticulture and related areas.

Participants in the Master Gardener Program undergo 40 hours of educational training, after which they are required to dedicate 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their training. This service primarily involves assisting county Extension offices with horticulture projects that benefit the local community.

Following the initial year, certified Master Gardeners are expected to contribute 20 hours of volunteer service annually and attend 12 hours of educational training to maintain their certification.

Volunteers are crucial in extending the university’s educational efforts to the public by offering horticultural information based on university research and recommendations. This enables community members to access expert knowledge and benefit from evidence-based practices in gardening.

Participating in the Master Gardener Volunteer program offers several advantages, including acquiring horticultural expertise at an affordable cost, networking with fellow gardening enthusiasts, sharing experiences, connecting with the local community, and becoming part of a well-regarded and educational organization.

For the year 2023, the Master Gardener training course is scheduled to take place in the fall, running from October 3 to December 4. Registration for the program will be open from August 14 to September 11, providing interested individuals ample time to enroll.

In Pearl River County, the Master Gardeners hold monthly meetings on the first Friday of each month at 12:30 PM. The county currently boasts 36 active members who contribute to the program’s success. Additionally, Pearl River County offers a Youth Master Gardeners group, which operates under the umbrella of the 4H program.

By offering comprehensive training and community service opportunities, the Mississippi State University Extension Office’s Master Gardener Program continues to empower individuals, foster gardening expertise, and cultivate thriving communities across the state.