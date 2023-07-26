Mississippi State University Extension Office Empowers Learners with New Online Classes Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The Mississippi State University Extension Office is proud to announce the launch of its new online classes, offering a comprehensive range of topics to cater to diverse interests. With an aim to make education accessible and affordable, the Extension Office has introduced individual classes covering subjects such as botany, diseases, entomology, fruits/nuts, honey bee care, ornamentals, propagation, soils, turfgrass, urban tree care, vegetables, weeds, and recordkeeping.

The Extension Office’s move to embrace online education comes as a response to the changing landscape of learning. As technology continues to revolutionize how information is disseminated, the university is committed to providing high-quality educational content to individuals across the state and beyond. By breaking down subjects into individual classes, participants can now delve deeply into their specific areas of interest without the need to commit to a full degree program.

These individual classes are priced at an affordable $25 per class, representing a great value for those seeking to expand their knowledge and skill sets. Participants can choose from a wide range of subjects, from understanding plant diseases to mastering beekeeping techniques and sustainable agriculture practices.

In addition to the online classes, the Mississippi State University Extension Office encourages participants to connect with their local county MSU Extension office. These local offices offer hands-on classes and guidance, complementing the knowledge gained from the online courses. The combination of virtual learning and practical experience enriches the overall learning journey.

Furthermore, the Extension Office’s training curriculum has been updated and revised in 2021 to reflect the latest advancements and industry practices. With a focus on hands-on activities and demonstrations, participants can expect to gain real-world skills that are directly applicable to their areas of interest.

For those looking to expand their knowledge and expertise, the Mississippi State University Extension Office offers a valuable opportunity. With over 40 credit hours available across the individual classes, participants can customize their learning experience to suit their preferences and goals.

To enroll in the online classes and embark on a journey of discovery and personal growth, interested individuals can visit the university’s website. The Mississippi State University Extension Office is committed to fostering a culture of learning and sharing knowledge, and these online classes are just one of the many initiatives aimed at empowering learners to make informed decisions and contribute meaningfully to their communities.