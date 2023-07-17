Mississippi Secretary of State releases 2023 Primary Election Absentee Report Published 4:11 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

As of Monday, July 17, 2023, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 12,030 absentee ballots requested, 11,567 absentee ballots sent, and 6,475 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2023 Primary Election.

These totals reflect the number of Mississippi voters who have requested, received or returned an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office respectively.

The full absentee ballot report provided by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office can be viewed here.

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot can view the status of their ballot by using the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on Aug. 8 and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day at 7 a.m. County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day at 7 p.m.

For questions regarding absentee voting, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov , call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or visit YallVote.ms.