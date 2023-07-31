Lora Shannon Martin Finley Published 1:34 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Lora Shannon Martin Finley was born November 1, 1931, in Caesar, Mississippi and died July 26, 2023 in New Roads, Louisiana. She was a fierce and devoted wife and mother, who grew up in poverty during the Great Depression. She said it had little impact on her family because they could not get any poorer. After graduating from high school, she moved to Baton Rouge and worked as a telephone operator. She took dancing lessons to meet people and where she met her husband of 57 years, Robert (Bob) Finley. They lived over thirty years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana then retired to Picayune, Mississippi near family, where Bob died in 2012.

Shannon supported Bob through his studies at LSU, time in the U.S. Navy Reserves, the growth of his construction company, and in every endeavor throughout their marriage. Her commonsense wisdom was a gift to many throughout her life. Shannon was involved in many activities, including serving as president of her local chapter of the P.E.O. She was a wonderful homemaker and hostess, but nothing gave her greater joy and made her smile more than to be with her family. She was at every sports event, every performance, every activity, and only in hindsight do we realize what a gift that was.

Shannon is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Herman and Mary Polly Smith Martin, and seven siblings. Her sister, Sydnia Kellar, lives in Picayune. She is survived by her four children and spouses: Kathleen Finley and Beau Senyard, Martin and Sandy Finley, John and Sherri Finley, and Bob and Elizabeth Finley; her nine grandchildren and spouses: Brandy Senyard, Kristen and Thomas Roberts, Michelle and Phoebe Finley-Lipkis, Hannah and Blane Young, Christine and Emmanual Bland, Joel and Erica Finley, Jack Finley, Polly and Pat Barr, and Jessie and Chris Gensler; and her seven great-grandchildren: Ava Senyard, Rowan and Eula Finley-Lipkis, Jeremiah Young, Emma and Ellie Bland, Naomi Finley, and Finley Barr.

A celebration of Shannon’s life will take place at McDonald Funeral Home in Picayune, Mississippi on Tuesday, August 1. Visitation is from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM with the ceremony at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at New Palestine Cemetery. Shannon loved flowers, but if you prefer, please donate to the Dementia Society of America or another worthy cause.

We are grateful to LaCour House Memory Care in New Roads, Louisiana, whose amazing staff took loving care of Shannon during her last years, and where even then, she still shared her smile