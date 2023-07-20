Lexie Sullivan Published 2:56 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Lexie Sullivan, age 94, a long-time resident of Henleyfield (Carriere) MS and member of First Baptist Church of Henleyfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Lexie was born December 22, 1928, to parents Albert Prince, Sr. of Mill Creek, and Hattie Lorrene (Jarrell) Prince of Henleyfield, MS.

After graduating from Henleyfield High School, Lexie enjoyed a long, successful career in the telephone industry. She and her husband, Art, shared many adventures together, including a brief residency in California. Once retired, they moved back to Lexie’s childhood home to care for her elderly mother. After the passing of her mother, Lexie and Art remained in the home where she, a dedicated Christian woman, served her community through various volunteer and local missions projects, which often included sewing, cooking, and visiting the sick and elderly.

She cherished tending, and making improvements, to her mother’s many beautiful flower gardens. She also maintained a vegetable garden and several fruit trees, in which the bounty was often made into her famous relish, pickles, or delicious jellies that she lovingly canned and shared with family and friends.

Many years after the passing of her first husband, Art, Lexie married again, this time to a fellow Henleyfield resident and friend, Talmage Sullivan, with which she also gained a stepson, Scott. After the passing of her second husband, Talmage, Lexie spent a lot of time traveling with her sisters and niece. She loved being out in nature, marveling over God’s handiwork. Some of her favorite places to visit were Tennessee, in the fall, to watch the leaves change, and Alabama coast, in the summer, to collect seashells.

Lexie is survived by her sister, Beverly Maxine (Prince) Vernon of Henleyfield, MS, brother, Albert Prince, Jr. (Martha) of Bay Springs, MS, stepson, Scott Sullivan (Tara) of Henleyfield, MS, and three generations of beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Authur Smith of Bogalusa, LA, husband, Talmage Sullivan of Henleyfield, MS, and sister, Ida Bell (Prince) Stewart of Baton Rouge, LA.

Visitation will take place at McDonald Funeral Home, 401 W. Canal St., Picayune, MS, on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and again on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Henleyfield, 4941 Hwy 43 N., Carriere, MS. Following the visitation on Saturday, July22, 2023. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Henleyfield, with graveside service immediately following at Henleyfield Cemetery.