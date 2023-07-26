Larry Abrams, Sr. Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

“Trust in the Lord with all thine hearts; and lean not unto thine own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5

Larry Abrams, Sr. was born in New Orleans, LA on September 28, 1952 to the late Earlmon and Lillie Mae Abrams, Jr. He proudly served in the United States Army Veteran. He retired from Walmart Management Team.

Larry transitioned his earthly life on July 19, 2023 at his residence.

Larry is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose Marie, parents, Lillie Mae and Earlmon Abrams, Jr.; grandparents, Eldridge and Celestine Ducre-Parker, Elnora and Earlmon Abrams, Sr., aunts and uncles, Genevieve, Gustavia, Leonard, and Clarence Parker; cousin, Patricia Parker.

He is survived by his children, Latasha Lee (Herb) and Katrina Brim (Benjamin); blended children, Cassandra Cryer, Lisa Bell, Tashambia Smith, Cleveland Parker, Rosalind Powell and Kelroy Robertson; two brothers, Leonard Abrams, Sr. (Diane) and Herman Abrams; two sisters, Lillie A. Sylvester (Mark) and Glenda McDougle (Ronald); aunt, Juanita Bright. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell, LA. Interment will be on held Monday, Jully 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr, Slidell, LA. Rev. Leonard Craft, Officiating. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.