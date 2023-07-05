Joyce Laverine McCray Published 9:28 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

“For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.” 1 Thessalonians 4:14

Funeral services for Joyce Laverine McCray of Picayune, MS will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at East Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Brian K. Dees will also officiate at the services. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Joyce Laverine McCray was born in Picayune, MS to the late George W. McCray, Sr. and the late Myra Bell Dixon-McCray on June 21, 1955.

She departed her earthly existence for eternal home on Monday, July 2, 2023 at Highland Community Hospital embraced by her family.

She was preceded by her father, George W. McCray, Sr., mother, Myra Bell Dixon- McCray; sister, Sarah Ann McCray; brother, Thomas Lee McCray; and granddaughter, Kinzei White.

Joyce was such a loving and affectionate person to all who knew her. Her love for her family was undeniable.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her daughter, Mira McCray-White (Ykeithian); grandchildren, Akeciah White and Keeghan White; brother, George W. McCray, Jr.; niece, Addie Bagley; nephews, Stephan McCray, George Washington McCray, III, Adrian McCray, Jr. and James Bagley.

Interment will be in the Picayune Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.