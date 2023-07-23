John Andrew Glover
Published 5:04 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023
John Andrew Glover, 82, of Poplarville, MS passed away on July 5, 2023,
in his home. Services will be held on Monday July 10, 2023, at New
Welcome Baptist Church, Poplarville, MS (member) under the leadership of
Rev. M.J. Galloway. Viewing is at 12:00pm CST and Services is at 1:00pm
CST.
On August 10, 1963, John married the love of life Ada Margaret Glover of
Poplarville, MS. Together, they had two children Tanya Renee (William)
and Johnie Cardell.
John and his wife moved to Syracuse, New York in 1964. He worked for
Bristol Myers Squibb as a Boiler Operator (Engineer) in Syracuse, New
York and retired after 25 years. He was a member of Antioch Missionary
Baptist Church of Syracuse, New York, under the leadership of the late
Rev. Randolph Stackhouse, Jr.
Survivors are his wife, Ada Margaret; sons: Alexander and Johnie,
daughters: Tanya and Elishamont, 10 grandkids, 18 great grands, a host of
nieces, nephews, and special daughter of love Mia.
Burial in Dave Monday Cemetery (Poplarville, MS) under the direction of
Baylous Funeral Home (Picayune, MS).