John Andrew Glover Published 5:04 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023

John Andrew Glover, 82, of Poplarville, MS passed away on July 5, 2023,

in his home. Services will be held on Monday July 10, 2023, at New

Welcome Baptist Church, Poplarville, MS (member) under the leadership of

Rev. M.J. Galloway. Viewing is at 12:00pm CST and Services is at 1:00pm

CST.

On August 10, 1963, John married the love of life Ada Margaret Glover of

Poplarville, MS. Together, they had two children Tanya Renee (William)

and Johnie Cardell.

John and his wife moved to Syracuse, New York in 1964. He worked for

Bristol Myers Squibb as a Boiler Operator (Engineer) in Syracuse, New

York and retired after 25 years. He was a member of Antioch Missionary

Baptist Church of Syracuse, New York, under the leadership of the late

Rev. Randolph Stackhouse, Jr.

Survivors are his wife, Ada Margaret; sons: Alexander and Johnie,

daughters: Tanya and Elishamont, 10 grandkids, 18 great grands, a host of

nieces, nephews, and special daughter of love Mia.

Burial in Dave Monday Cemetery (Poplarville, MS) under the direction of

Baylous Funeral Home (Picayune, MS).