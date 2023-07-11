Jermaine Eugene Daggans Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

“Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” John 14:27

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at The Greater Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 501 Weems Street, Picayune, MS 39466. Pastor, Rev. Wyman Gaulden will officiate at the services.

On Sunday, July 2, 2023 Jermaine “Lil Jed” Eugene Daggans received his wings at the age of 26 unexpectedly.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted Brown’s Funeral Home.