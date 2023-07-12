Helping Across the Line Published 8:38 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Shannon Marshall

Derek Redmond trained most of his life to run. He was talented enough in running to make the USA Olympic Team. Derek was the favorite to win the gold medal in the 400m at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. The day he ran the race Derek said changed his life. During the 400m race Derek’s hamstring snapped. Although in pain he was determined to finish the race. He tried limping to the finish line, but with as much determination and courage as he could give, it wasn’t enough. He couldn’t finish the race. Then out of the stands came Jim Redmond, Derek’s father. Jim put his arms around Derek and helped him across the finish line.

Some days you just want to quit. You are fixing to give up on your dream. You need a fan to come out of the stands and help you across the line. The book of Hebrews is full of those who finished the race. The writer of Hebrews wrote, “Therefore, since we have so great a cloud of witnesses surrounding us, let us lay aside every weight and the sin which so easily entangles us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us.” (Hebrews 12: 1-3)

We need help across the line because there are times when quitting the race seems like the only option. We can help someone across the line. How? First, be the example. The writer of Hebrews wrote about the “cloud of witnesses.” Be the example of someone who has been there and knows what it takes. Second, be the encouragement. Show up, pour into, and love on someone who needs encouraged. Third, be the endurance. Run with endurance. Finish the race. Fix your eyes on Jesus. Remember when you don’t give up- you can not fail. It is not always about winning, it is about crossing the line.