Heavy Rainfall & Heat Update
Published 9:13 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023
WHAT:
- MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK of excessive rainfall
- HEAT ADVISORY in effect
WHEN:
- Late morning thru the evening hours for the flash flooding risk today.
- 10AM this morning thru 8PM this evening for the Heat Advisory.
WHERE:
- Flash Flooding risk: Generally areas east of the Atchafalaya Basin, especially along and east of I-55.
- Heat Advisory: All of SE LA.
CONFIDENCE:
- There is high confidence in the widespread coverage of pop-up thunderstorms across the area today. Medium confidence on the potential for localized flash flooding. Location will be depending on where storms could temporarily stall or train over the same areas which, with saturated soils from recent days rain may lead to flash flooding.
- Medium to high confidence on afternoon heat indices reaching or surpassing 108 in the advisory area.
Impacts:
- Antecedent saturated grounds from recent days of rainfall plus intense rainfall rates of 2 to 5 inches per hour (or more) may cause localized flash flooding.
- Underpasses may struggle to drain with forecasted hourly rainfall rates
- With heat index values expected to reach 108 to 113 degrees today, heat illness can occur quickly. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance