God has an App for that… Your Finances Published 8:19 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Shannon Marshall

The average American has $38,000 of debt in addition to their home mortgage. The

sources of debt are credit cards, student loans, mortgages, car loans, personal loans, and

medical bills. Despite best intentions Americans are digging themselves deeper into debt every

year. Many would describe their financial situation as pay check to pay check. Debt can seem

like a huge army constantly pursuing you. You may be fleeing the army of financial despair and

there seems to be no way out but look and see what God can accomplish in your situation.

The nation of Israel was fleeing the huge Egyptian army and could see no way out. The

Red Sea was before them and the pursuing army behind them. They had to think their situation

was hopeless. Moses told them to watch what God would accomplish. God parted the Red Sea,

the nation of Israel crossed the sea on dry land, and the Egyptian army drowned. Don’t let the

army of debt destroy you.

First, no one can serve two masters. Jesus said, “No one can serve two masters; for

either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to one and despise the

other. You cannot serve God and wealth.” (Matthew 6: 24) Serve God and don’t become a

servant to wealth.

Second, no one can live beyond their means. We don’t like to wait or stop what we are

doing. Stop and look at where you are financially. Stop spending beyond your ability to pay. I

heard about an older man who didn’t get a checking account until he was sixty-five. He was

given a box of checks upon opening the account. A few week later the bank called him and said

he was out of money in his account, he didn’t understand because he had a lot of checks left.

Third, no one can out give God. Give your situation to God. Trust Him first. Become a

giver to Him and see what He does.