Gina Marie Dantzler Gray
Published 2:48 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023
“And when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the crown of glory that
will never fade away.” 1 Peter 5:4
22, 2023 from 10-11am at the church. Funeral services will be held
Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m.
Pastor Rev. Wyman Gauldine will officiate at the services. Visitation will be
Friday, July 21, 2023 at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel from 5-7 p.m and
Saturday, July
Gina Marie Dantzler Gray was born on August 30, 1964 in
Killeen, Texas on the Army base Fort Hood to Mary Dantzler
and the late Lloyd Dantzler, Jr.
Gina accepted Jesus Christ as a personal Savior at an early
age. She was baptized in Wahiawa, Hawaii. She later
became a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church under
the leadership of Rev. E.L. Fox.
Gina was preceded in death by her loving father, Lloyd
Dantzler, Jr., her sister, Robin Dantzler; brothers, Lloyd
Dantzler, III & Danny Dantzler, Sr.; her grandparents:
Lloyd, Sr. and Thelma Dantzler & George and Mary Stevens.
Gina leaves to cherish her memories: mother, Mary Louise
Dantzler; sister, Tina (Matt) Ceaser; two daughters: Tiaqua
Dantzler (Nick)and Alicia Gray; son: Rene Dantzler, Sr. (Jewell); grandchildren:
Tanja’ Nika, LaKeidra, RyKiah, MaQuiea, DeZaha, DeKeljin, Jamie, Rene, Jr,
Vontrell, Rahmaad, Lil Nick, LaQwon, Nyleah; five great grandchildren;
Godchildren: Eteria Bell, Tevin Stubbs, and Kyla Brooks; special
brothers: Lamont Roberts and Abasi
Bolden; good friend, Carl Patton; sister-in-laws: Sonya Bender
Dantzler and Stacey Stubbs Dantzler; nieces and nephews: Shelly, Shira,
Danielle, Danny, Jr., Lauryn, and Tiambrya; aunts, Lorrine McCloskey,
Joyce Hunt, and Annie Means, uncle, Jimmie Stevens; an abundance of
great & great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Interment will be in the Picayune Cemetery.
Entrusted Brown’s Funeral Home