Gina Marie Dantzler Gray Published 2:48 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

“And when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the crown of glory that

will never fade away.” 1 Peter 5:4

22, 2023 from 10-11am at the church. Funeral services will be held

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m.

Pastor Rev. Wyman Gauldine will officiate at the services. Visitation will be

Friday, July 21, 2023 at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel from 5-7 p.m and

Saturday, July

Gina Marie Dantzler Gray was born on August 30, 1964 in

Killeen, Texas on the Army base Fort Hood to Mary Dantzler

and the late Lloyd Dantzler, Jr.

Gina accepted Jesus Christ as a personal Savior at an early

age. She was baptized in Wahiawa, Hawaii. She later

became a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church under

the leadership of Rev. E.L. Fox.

Gina was preceded in death by her loving father, Lloyd

Dantzler, Jr., her sister, Robin Dantzler; brothers, Lloyd

Dantzler, III & Danny Dantzler, Sr.; her grandparents:

Lloyd, Sr. and Thelma Dantzler & George and Mary Stevens.

Gina leaves to cherish her memories: mother, Mary Louise

Dantzler; sister, Tina (Matt) Ceaser; two daughters: Tiaqua

Dantzler (Nick)and Alicia Gray; son: Rene Dantzler, Sr. (Jewell); grandchildren:

Tanja’ Nika, LaKeidra, RyKiah, MaQuiea, DeZaha, DeKeljin, Jamie, Rene, Jr,

Vontrell, Rahmaad, Lil Nick, LaQwon, Nyleah; five great grandchildren;

Godchildren: Eteria Bell, Tevin Stubbs, and Kyla Brooks; special

brothers: Lamont Roberts and Abasi

Bolden; good friend, Carl Patton; sister-in-laws: Sonya Bender

Dantzler and Stacey Stubbs Dantzler; nieces and nephews: Shelly, Shira,

Danielle, Danny, Jr., Lauryn, and Tiambrya; aunts, Lorrine McCloskey,

Joyce Hunt, and Annie Means, uncle, Jimmie Stevens; an abundance of

great & great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Interment will be in the Picayune Cemetery.

Entrusted Brown’s Funeral Home