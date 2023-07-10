Fledia Kuykendall Published 2:02 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Fledia “Fred” Ephurm Kuykendall, 89, of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on

Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Kuykendall was born May 25, 1934, in Cherokee County, Georgia. He was a retired

Truck Driver and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Fred

enjoyed spending time in the flower nursery and garden. He will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Ann Rose Kuykendall; parents, Robert

and Frankadell Kuykendall; brothers, B.C. Kuykendall, and Frank Kuykendall; and son

in law, Joe Trahan.

Survivors include three children, Lester (Patricia) Kuykendall, Michael (Lisa) Kuykendall,

Mary Trahan; one brother, Donald Schuler (Jane); grandchildren, Nina, Lester, Jr.

(Whitney), Brandon (Kayla) and Megan; great grandchildren, Chasity, Brookley,

Kayden, Kayleigh, Branson, Addison, Haven, and Blakelyn; nephew, Robert (Christine);

and cousin, Polly Morris.

Graveside services were held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery (2618 Highway 43 South,

Picayune, MS, 39466) on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 5:00 pm.

Picayune Funeral Home, (601) 798-5238.

815 South Haugh Avenue, Picayune, MS, 39466