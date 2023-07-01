Fay Rivers Named Nissan of Picayune Citizen of the Week Published 8:47 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

“She is the most kindhearted selfless person I’ve ever met. Whether it’s going to church functions, helping those who are struggling, helping out the senior citizens of our church, or riding her motorcycle in the CMA group and making kids happy, she is always there to do it!! Anytime the church is open she is in it. Anytime someone reaches out and asks her for help with food, clothing, you name it and she will do her best to provide. Fay always has someone walking up to her and saying she looks familiar. She may not know them but it always turns into a gospel sharing story! She’s made an impact on soooo many people’s lives. She is also my mother…She adopted me from a bad situation and God has blessed me with her. She is always there for me and our family in times of need. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be going to college to be a nurse. She really is my role model.”

Fay Rivers, a resident of McNeill, has been making waves in her community through her dedication to helping others and her unwavering faith. Recently nominated for her outstanding contributions, Rivers is a shining example of compassion and service. Her inspiring journey and commitment to her family, community, and faith have touched the lives of many.

Rivers, a widow for four years before finding love again, has been married to her husband, Jack Rivers, for four years. Together, they have built a strong foundation of love and support. With a blended family of four children, ranging from the oldest at 42 to the youngest at 18, Rivers knows the importance of nurturing relationships and cherishing family bonds. Her family has grown even larger, with a total of 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, bringing joy and laughter to her life.

Before she met her husband, Rivers pursued a career as a preschool teacher. Her passion for teaching blossomed while working at a church daycare. When the daycare unfortunately closed its doors, Rivers continued her journey in education at a private Christian school. Through her nurturing and patient approach, she left a lasting impact on the young minds she guided.

However, Rivers’ contributions extend far beyond the classroom. Active in her church community, she finds fulfillment in assisting those in need. Faith plays a significant role in her life, and she strives to share her love for the Lord with everyone she encounters. Rivers firmly believes that everyone deserves a relationship with God, and she devotes her time and efforts to help the less fortunate find hope and salvation.

When asked about her unexpected nomination, Rivers expressed her gratitude and honor. She sees it as a privilege to be recognized for her tireless dedication to her community. With humility, she acknowledged that her work is not driven by accolades but by her genuine desire to make a difference. Rivers aims to inspire others to persevere and hold on to hope, even in challenging times. Her unwavering belief that there is light in the world continues to fuel her endeavors.

Looking ahead, Rivers has aspirations to explore new horizons. One destination on her travel bucket list is Kentucky, where she hopes to visit the Creation Museum and Noah’s Ark. By expanding her knowledge and experiences, she seeks to deepen her understanding of her faith and the wonders of the world.

Fay Rivers exemplifies the essence of selflessness and dedication. Through her acts of kindness, commitment to her family, and unwavering faith, she has touched the lives of many in McNeill, Mississippi. Rivers’ legacy serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us all to strive for a better world through love, compassion, and service to others.