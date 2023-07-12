Erin Seal Named Nissan of Picayune Citizen of the Week Published 9:20 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

“Erin is not a kind-hearted individual and a great friend but devotes her life to others. She’s currently a firefighter for the Poplarville department and works as a schoolteacher at PRC middle school during the school year. In her spare time, Erin trains search and rescue dogs to aid in the recovery of missing people. Erin is just the best and has the biggest heart in the world!”

Erin Seal, a dedicated volunteer, and esteemed science teacher, has been chosen as this week’s Citizen of the Week by Nissan of Picayune. At just 28 years old, Seal has significantly contributed to her community in Pine Grove and beyond.

Born and raised in Pine Grove, Seal developed a passion for community service early on. Growing up with her father, a volunteer firefighter, she spent much of her time in the local firehouse. Inspired by her father’s commitment, she began actively participating in firefighting activities during high school and officially joined the ranks of the firefighters when she turned 18.

Seal pursued her higher education at Pearl River Community College before transferring to Mississippi State University, where she earned a degree in Animal and Dairy Science. Her passion for teaching led her to become a 6th-grade Science teacher at Pearl River County Middle School, where she shares her knowledge and enthusiasm with her students.

In addition to her teaching career, Seal serves as a volunteer firefighter, offering her expertise to Poplarville and Pine Grove. She also dedicates her time to the Pearl River Joint Search and Rescue team, working alongside her two-year-old Belgian Malinois, Mina. Seal has been training Mina for search and rescue missions since she was a puppy, and the dedicated duo recently celebrated a significant milestone when they successfully located their first lost person just two weeks ago.

Reflecting on her life’s work, Seal expressed gratitude for her rewarding experiences. She emphasized her desire to make a difference, stating, “I hope I can make a difference.” Seal’s commitment to community service extends beyond her firefighting and search and rescue responsibilities. She aims to remain actively involved in the firehouse, even after fulfilling her other obligations.

When she’s not teaching or saving lives, Seal enjoys exploring new places. She has a passion for travel and hopes to visit and hike all the national parks across the United States. Furthermore, she has her sights set on international adventures, specifically expressing a desire to travel to Sweden, her family’s homeland.

Seal’s love for Pearl River County is evident in her dedication to ensuring the well-being of its residents. Her unwavering commitment to her community is fueled by her strong faith and the profound influence of Jesus in her life.