Published 9:57 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

“The lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall f fear? The lord is the strength of my life; whom shall I be afraid?” Psalm 27:1

The Celebration of life will be held Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1190 South Beech Street, Picayune, MS 39466 for Mrs. Cora Mae Hinton, 85, of Picayune, MS, who gained her wings on Saturday, July 22, 2023 embraced by her loving and devoted family. Pastor Louis Thomas will officiate at the services.

A native of Laurel, MS she was an active and faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church until her health declined.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her children, Willie Mae Bender, Otis Hinton, Sr. Ruth Hinton, Ronald Hinton, Gerald Hinton, Andre Hinton, Inez Hinton, Keisha Hinton, Corrie Hinton and Lachandra Hinton; 14 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will befrom 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home