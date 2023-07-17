Cooperative Energy and Coast Electric’s Cooperative Competes Present $25,000 Check to Pearl River County Published 12:55 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

At the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors meeting, Cooperative Energy and Coast Electric’s Cooperative Competes presented a check for $25,000 to the county for economic development.

The check was handed over by Stevie Phillips, the Economic Development Representative from Cooperative Energy, Guy Johnson, the VP of Western Division Operations & Economic Development at Coast Electric, and Ron Barnes, President & Chief Executive Officer at Coast Electric.

The generous contribution will be utilized for the Mississippi Development Authority Site Development Program, a $100,000 project. The state and county will provide $50,000 each, and this $25,000 check will be part of the county’s matching funds.

The program’s primary objective is to survey the site and clear approximately 10 of the 28 acres of Technology Park across from the Picayune Municipal Airport.

The Technology Park will be a hub for businesses seeking strategic proximity to the airport and the John C. Stennis Space Center. The park will feature an estimated 12 lots, providing convenient access to these key economic assets. The site development process is expected to span 6 to 12 months.

Supervisor Donald Hart, Supervisor Malcolm Perry, Supervisor Hudson Holliday, Supervisor Jason Spence, Supervisor and President Sandy Kane Smith, County Administrator Adrian Lumpkin, and PRC Economic Development Director Lindsay Ward were present to accept the generous contribution on behalf of Pearl River County.