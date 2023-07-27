Clara Freeman McCall

Published 9:56 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Staff Report

Funeral service will be held Saturday July 29, 2023, at 2 pm., visitation from 12 Noon until 1 pm., at East Jerusalem Baptist Church for Clara McCall age 76 of Picayune, MS., who departed this life July 20, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg, MS. A native of Picayune, MS.
Clara was a member of East Jerusalem Baptist Church, she was a member of the church choir, the Spiritualette Gospel Singers, treasure for the Mission No. 2, she was a George Washington High School graduate.
Survivors include; 1 daughter, Regina Coleman, 2 sons; David and Joe Freeman, 6 grandchildren; Clarissa Tatum, Jarvis McCall, Jonathan Freeman, Myeshia McCall, Marquita Freeman, Jaymion Mena Freeman, 7 great- grandchildren, a cousin and best friend Ethel Ree Burton, extended family member Willie Jones, a hosts of relatives and friends. Preceded in death her parents;
Fred and Emma Freeman.
Burial in the Picayune Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

