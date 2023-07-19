Catherine Elizabeth Abbott Kleinpeter

Published 11:46 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Special to the Item

Catherine Elizabeth Abbott Kleinpeter of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on
Thursday July 6, 2023, at the age of 78.
Catherine was born in Carriere, MS, was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before moving to
Pearl River County. She lived in Picayune for the last twenty-four years. Catherine was a
member of Grace Chapel in Pass Christian. She enjoyed reading, crafts, watching softball, along
with going camping with family and friends. Catherine was loved and will be missed by so
many.
She is survived by her daughter, Jewel Kleinpeter (Nina); her granddaughters, Maghan Furby
(Dustin), Morgan Campbell, and Sarah Rose Holifield (Benny); great-grandchildren, Bella Furby
and Khloe Furby.
She is preceded by her parents, Fontaine Shamburger Abbott and Mae Jewel Slade Abbott.
A Celebration of life was held by family on July 15, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Obituaries

Carol Eden

Mary E. Meitzler

Jermaine Eugene Daggans

Sandra M Mixon

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar