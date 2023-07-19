Catherine Elizabeth Abbott Kleinpeter
Published 11:46 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Catherine Elizabeth Abbott Kleinpeter of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on
Thursday July 6, 2023, at the age of 78.
Catherine was born in Carriere, MS, was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before moving to
Pearl River County. She lived in Picayune for the last twenty-four years. Catherine was a
member of Grace Chapel in Pass Christian. She enjoyed reading, crafts, watching softball, along
with going camping with family and friends. Catherine was loved and will be missed by so
many.
She is survived by her daughter, Jewel Kleinpeter (Nina); her granddaughters, Maghan Furby
(Dustin), Morgan Campbell, and Sarah Rose Holifield (Benny); great-grandchildren, Bella Furby
and Khloe Furby.
She is preceded by her parents, Fontaine Shamburger Abbott and Mae Jewel Slade Abbott.
A Celebration of life was held by family on July 15, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.