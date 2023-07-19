Catherine Elizabeth Abbott Kleinpeter Published 11:46 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Catherine Elizabeth Abbott Kleinpeter of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on

Thursday July 6, 2023, at the age of 78.

Catherine was born in Carriere, MS, was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, before moving to

Pearl River County. She lived in Picayune for the last twenty-four years. Catherine was a

member of Grace Chapel in Pass Christian. She enjoyed reading, crafts, watching softball, along

with going camping with family and friends. Catherine was loved and will be missed by so

many.

She is survived by her daughter, Jewel Kleinpeter (Nina); her granddaughters, Maghan Furby

(Dustin), Morgan Campbell, and Sarah Rose Holifield (Benny); great-grandchildren, Bella Furby

and Khloe Furby.

She is preceded by her parents, Fontaine Shamburger Abbott and Mae Jewel Slade Abbott.

A Celebration of life was held by family on July 15, 2023, at her home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.