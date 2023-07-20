Betty Lou Durce Published 2:55 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Funeral service will be held Saturday July 22, 2023 at 11 am., visitation begins at 10 am., at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church for Betty Lou Durce age 79 of Picayune, MS., she passed away July 13, 2023 in Gulfport, MS.,

A native of Picayune, MS. She attended George Washington Carver High School, a Carver High Majorette. She was a member of the Pilgrim Bound Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Henry S. Marshall. She served on the Usher Board and the Junior Usher Board until her health started to decline. A cook at Herring Ford until February 2022 for 13 years of service. a member of the All Occasion Truck Club.

Survivors included: 3 children, 1 son, Maurice Turner, 2 daughters; Allison Turner and Clarinda Martin, 6 grandchildren: Tyrik Turner, Marlon Turner, Crystina Daniels, Quayshun Turner, Jessy Toney and Jessica Toney. 11 great grandchildren 1 great great granddaughter, 3 brothers: Louis Turner, Arthur Turner and Joseph Turner Sr., 1 sister Shirley Scott. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Hosey and Onie Turner, 1 brother Freddie Turner and 1 granddaughter Keyasa Turner.

Burial will be in the Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.