A Place Called Hell Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Shannon Marshall

I once mistakenly ran a red light. The left lane had the green turn arrow. The lane I was in had a red light. I saw the green arrow and continued through the light. I didn’t realize what I was doing until I heard a horn blow. Thank God I didn’t cause an accident. One person thought enough to warn me by blowing their horn. Jesus in His word warns us about a place called hell. I

wouldn’t be doing my job of proclaiming thus sayeth the Lord unless I also warned people about this placed called hell. Jesus said in Matthew 25: 41, “Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into the eternal fire which is prepared for the devil and his angels.” Hell was a place prepared for the devil and his angels, where people were never meant to go. Many have opinions concerning the existence of hell, but Christians will not go to this place. Let me mention a few things about hell.

First, the attitudes about the place. Only 6% of Americans believe hell is a real place. Some choose to ignore hell exists by not ever mentioning it. Some only use it to describe parts of life or bad days. Some believe no one has to worry about hell because of what Jesus did, universally gives everyone passage to heaven. Some just don’t believe in life after death. Jesus taught hell was real.

Second, the attenders in the place. Who will be in this place? Jesus said in vs 25 “the devil and his angels” and those on his left hand. The ones “on the left hand” are those who never followed Jesus for salvation.

Third, the atmosphere in the place. Hell was called Gehenna. Gehenna was the local garbage dump. The garbage in this dump was set on fire everyday. Jesus said in vs 25, “into the eternal fire.” Trust Jesus for your eternity and you won’t go to hell.