2023 Tree Sale Pearl River County Soil and Water Conservation District Published 9:09 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Trees are to be paid for at the time of order and picked up by 3 P.M. on scheduled date. We will not

be responsible for trees that have not been picked up on scheduled pickup date.

We will call you to let you know date of pickup at the Pearl River County Soil and Water

Conservation District Office (USDA Building).

Send check or money order with your order to: Pearl River Co. SWCD 310 Highway 26 E Poplarville,

MS 39470.

Order Deadline is October 2, 2023

601-795-4409 Extension 3