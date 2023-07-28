2023 Tree Sale Pearl River County Soil and Water Conservation District
Published 9:09 am Friday, July 28, 2023
Trees are to be paid for at the time of order and picked up by 3 P.M. on scheduled date. We will not
be responsible for trees that have not been picked up on scheduled pickup date.
We will call you to let you know date of pickup at the Pearl River County Soil and Water
Conservation District Office (USDA Building).
Send check or money order with your order to: Pearl River Co. SWCD 310 Highway 26 E Poplarville,
MS 39470.
Order Deadline is October 2, 2023
601-795-4409 Extension 3