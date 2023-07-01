2023/2024 Mayor’s Youth Council Selected Published 8:05 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

The Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC) in Picayune has kicked off its 2023/2024 session with the selection of this year’s youth council members with the primary objective of representing the city’s youth, empowering them as leaders, and creating opportunities for their personal development and community enhancement. As Youth Ambassadors for the City of Picayune, the council members are poised to foster leadership and citizenship skills while advocating for initiatives that directly impact the lives of young people in the region.

Under the guidance of Mayor Jim Luke, the Mayor’s Youth Council serves as a platform for students to engage actively in civic affairs and contribute to the betterment of their community. Through this esteemed program, participating students will gain invaluable experiences and skills that will shape their future as responsible citizens and leaders.

The Mayor’s Youth Council comprises a diverse group of motivated and passionate students from various schools across Picayune. These young individuals have been selected based on their demonstrated commitment to civic involvement, academic excellence, and community service.

Throughout the year, the MYC members will work collaboratively to promote, recognize, and advocate for initiatives aimed at improving the lives of young people in Picayune. By lending their voices and perspectives, these youth ambassadors will ensure that the concerns and aspirations of their generation are heard and addressed by local authorities.

The Mayor’s Youth Council offers a unique opportunity for students to develop and refine their leadership and citizenship skills. Participants will gain insights into the workings of local government, engage in meaningful discussions, and actively contribute to the decision-making process on issues that directly impact the youth and the community as a whole.

With the new session of the Mayor’s Youth Council underway, the youth of Picayune are eager to take on the responsibility of being advocates for their peers. By focusing on initiatives that promote education, community involvement, health and wellness, and other pertinent issues, the MYC aims to make a significant impact on the lives of young people in the region.

The Mayor’s Youth Council in Picayune stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to nurturing its youth and fostering an environment where they can thrive as leaders. As the program progresses, the MYC members will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy through their dedication to serving their community and making a difference in the lives of their peers.