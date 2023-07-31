Candidates of Pearl River County Published 1:59 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Below is the list of candidates for the up[coming elections in Pearl River County:

Chancery Clerk: Responsible for managing and maintaining chancery court records and providing administrative support to the court.

Melinda Smith Bowman (R)

Circuit Clerk: Responsible for managing and maintaining circuit court records and overseeing the jury selection process.

Nance Fitzpatrick Stokes (R)

Constable North: Responsible for serving various legal documents and providing law enforcement support in the northern district.

Justin Rodgers (R)

Danny Joe Slade (R)

Constable Southeast: Responsible for serving various legal documents and providing law enforcement support in the southeastern district.

Trey Bechtel, III (R)

Todd Douglas (R)

Shane Michael Edgar (R)

Rickey McClendon (R)

Constable Southwest: Responsible for serving various legal documents and providing law enforcement support in the southwestern district.

James Edward Bolton (R)

Neil Dugas (R)

Rhonda Poche Johnson (R)

Charles Kevin Kelly (R)

Coroner: Responsible for determining the cause of death in cases of sudden or suspicious deaths.

Derek Turnage (R)

County Prosecuting Attorney: Responsible for prosecuting criminal cases on behalf of the county.

Mike Patten (R)

Election Commissioner District 2: Responsible for overseeing elections in the second district

Rebecca Taylor

Election Commissioner District 4: Responsible for overseeing elections in the fourth district.

Reggie Hanberry

Justice Court Judge North: Presides over cases in the justice court for the northern district.

Ben Breland (R)

Greg Shaw (R)

Justice Court Judge Southeast: Presides over cases in the justice court for the southeastern district.

Donald Fail (R)

Justice Court Judge Southwest: Presides over cases in the justice court for the southwestern district.

Jim Gray (R)

Jason Hunt (R)

Marcus Whitfield (R)

Sheriff: Responsible for enforcing the law, maintaining order, and operating the county jail.

David Allison (R)

Joseph Haralson (D)

Supervisor 1: Represents and serves the first district on the county board of supervisors.

Donald Hart (D)

Supervisor 2: Represents and serves the second district on the county board of supervisors.

Malcolm Perry (R)

Joey Reynolds, Jr (R)

Toni Shubert (I)

Supervisor 3: Represents and serves the third district on the county board of supervisors.

Hudson Holliday (R)

Carl Ladner (R)

Cruz Russell (R)

Supervisor 4: Represents and serves the fourth district on the county board of supervisors.

Percy C. Quin, III (I)

Jason Spence (R)

Supervisor 5: Represents and serves the fifth district on the county board of supervisors.

Chris Alison (R)

Richard L. Crawford (R)

Shannon Harrell (R)

Bryce Lott (R)

Donnie Saucier (R)

Douglas (Ricky) Saul (R)

Tax Assessor/Collector: Responsible for assessing and collecting property taxes.

Richard D. Burge, Jr (R)

Jo Lynn Houston (R)

Sandy Kane Smith (R)