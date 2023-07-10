Picayune Fire Department Receives $1000 Grant from Walmart for Fire Prevention Materials Published 2:30 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

The Picayune Fire Department received a generous donation of $1000 in the form of a grant from Walmart, which will be utilized to purchase fire prevention materials for the public.

The city council unanimously approved the grant, highlighting the community’s commitment to safeguarding its residents.

The Picayune Fire Department plans to utilize the grant to acquire essential fire prevention materials, such as smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and educational pamphlets, which will be distributed to residents throughout the city.

The unanimous approval by the city council signifies the recognition of the importance of fire safety and prevention within the Picayune community.

The collaboration between the Picayune Fire Department and Walmart is an excellent example of how public-private partnerships can significantly enhance community safety and well-being.