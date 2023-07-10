Multiple Thefts Reported at Jacob’s Well on Hwy 11

Published 1:23 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Jacob’s Well, a local charitable organization located on Hwy 11, has recently experienced a string of thefts. The incidents involving pilfering donations left outside business hours have raised concerns within the community.

Over the weekend, a series of 4-5 thefts occurred at Jacob’s Well. Authorities suspect that the perpetrators targeted the site specifically during non-operational hours, capitalizing on the absence of staff and increased vulnerability of the donations.

To aid in the investigation, the Picayune Police Department has released photographs of potential suspects and vehicles believed to be involved in the thefts. If any individual recognizes the suspects or vehicles, authorities urge them to contact Dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411, or MS Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898. Public cooperation is crucial in bringing the culprits to justice.

In response to these incidents, Jacob’s Well is urging the community to remain vigilant and take preventive measures. Donations are requested to be made during the organization’s operating hours, Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Furthermore, Jacob’s Well offers a convenient furniture donation pickup service. Individuals willing to contribute furniture items are encouraged to contact Jacob’s Well directly at 601-799-0311 to arrange for a pickup.

Local law enforcement, the Picayune Police, has made significant progress in identifying potential suspects involved in the thefts. Misdemeanor larceny charges may be pursued against these individuals, pending the decision of the affected parties.

