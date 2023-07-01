Mary Katherine Furr Published 8:22 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

Mary Katherine Moak Furr was born July 25, 1926 to Wade Hampton Moak, Sr. & Ora Belle Dees Moak in Deemer, Mississippi and passed on June 27, 2023.

She graduated from Shady Grove High School in Neshoba County, received her B. S. & M. A. Degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her first four years of teaching were at Ackerman High School, Choctaw County, MS and 35 years in the Picayune Public Schools.

Katherine was an honor member of Pi Omega Pi, Delta Pi Epsilon, and The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. In 1987, she was among the first group to be selected to the Hall of Fame at University of Southern MS. She was selected by peers as Mississippi’s Senior High Teacher of the Year in 1958. A Charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church, her passion was her church where she served in many capacities, especially in the United Methodist Women’s organization. Responding to civic responsibilities earned her Picayune’s 1980 Citizen of the Year. She often stated “Picayune has been good to me, and I hope that I have been good for Picayune.” In 1986, she was presented The Crosby Arboretum Volunteer of the Year.

She leaves daughters Awana Furr Black and Melora Furr Lee and husband Earl; grandson, Kyle Lee and wife Alison; great-grandchildren, Aiden Lee and Adalyn Lee; niece, Wadena Moak Saucier and husband Al; 2 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces; 1 great-great-nephew and 2 great-great-nieces; and many dear, dear cousins.

A Celebration of Life for Katherine will be held Monday, July 3, 2023, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to thank Inhabit Hospice, and nurses and caregivers for their loving and devoted care for Katherine, these last few months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 3021 Woods 21 Picayune, MS 39466.

A meal will be provided at the church for the family, after the Celebration, by Trinity’s United Methodist Women, Bereavement Committee.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.