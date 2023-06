Watch Live- Miss Mississippi Published 2:55 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

For those who can’t catch the Miss Mississippi competition in person, no worries!

You have the opportunity to watch the preliminaries and the final competition live. The dates for this event are as follows:

Wednesday, June 7 at 7 pm

Thursday, June 8 at 7 pm

Friday, June 9 at 7 pm

Saturday, June 10 at 8 pm

To purchase individual or package tickets to watch it live, go to MissMississippi.com. Good luck to all!