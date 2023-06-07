Warriors of the Bagde Published 10:51 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Warriors of the Badge is an organization that was created by Mrs. Vicky Moak when her son, Zack Moak, was killed in the line of duty in 2018 in Brookhaven. This organization helps to honor the families of first responders–firefighters, officers, and EMS– who have passed away in the line of duty or were critically injured.

The Picayune Police Department will be helping this organization with its Softball Tournament to benefit Warriors of the Badge. There will be 6-8 first responder teams who will play in this tournament, and all money raised will be given to the organization.

This event will occur on June 17, 2023, at Friendship Park starting at 7 am. For teams who are interested in registering, the fee is $150. There will be concessions available and tickets for purchase for the Glock 19 raffle.

To register, or for more information, contact Det. Aaron Grob at (601)273-1863. Come out and watch the first responders do their thing!