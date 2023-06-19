Warriors of the Badge Charity Softball Tournament Published 11:21 am Monday, June 19, 2023

The Picayune Police Department Charity softball tournament, featuring an exciting clash between eight teams from different departments, occurred on Saturday. The event at the local stadium brought together the Picayune Police Department, Picayune Fire Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Pearl River County Fire and Volunteer Fire, Picayune School District, and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

The tournament, organized as a double elimination bracket, saw fierce competition among the participating teams. In an exhilarating finale, the Picayune Fire Department emerged victorious by defeating the Pearl River County Fire and Volunteer Fire departments to claim the championship trophy.

The tournament aimed to raise funds for the Warrior of the Badge, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing aid and assistance to law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel, and their families. The organization operates exclusively for charitable purposes, falling within 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service.

Founded by Vicki Moak, the charity was established in honor of her son, Cpl. Zach Moak who died in the line of duty. Warriors of the Badge seeks to support families of law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and those critically injured or killed in the line of duty across the United States.

One of the foundation’s primary objectives is to assist these families by offering an amount equivalent to nearly a month’s salary. The Warriors of the Badge charity is overseen by a board comprising nine unpaid members.

Vicki Moak said, “As quickly as we raise money, that money goes out. It’s sad to say.” The organization’s outreach is limited to Mississippi, but they aspire to expand their services nationwide.

The Picayune Police Department Charity softball tournament showcased the local departments’ sporting prowess and fostered a spirit of camaraderie and support for the law enforcement and emergency services community. With the Picayune Fire Department clinching the championship title, the event successfully bolstered the efforts of the Warriors of the Badge organization in assisting those who protect and serve their communities selflessly.

To learn more about Warriors of the Badge and how to support them you can visit their Facebook page or visit their website.