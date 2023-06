Town Green Speaker Published 3:24 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Poplarville welcomes Civil-Rights activist, author, and Air Force veteran.

James Meredith will appear at the Town Green on June 13th, 2023 at 6 pm. Mr. Mereditch will speak about his belief in the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule. He will also explain how adding these subjects into public schools with, possibly, answer the moral breakdown in the communities.