Summer Sidewalk Sale Published 11:14 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Get ready for the ultimate summer shopping experience! The Picayune Summer Sidewalk Sale is happening this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (June 15th, 16th, & 17th) and you don’t want to miss it! Shop local and dine local as you browse the downtown Main Street area and score some amazing deals. Don’t forget to bring your friends and family along for some summertime fun! Keep up with all the latest updates on this event by following Main Street Picayune! Get ready to hit the sidewalk with style. Check out the local businesses that are Chamber Members participating in this event below:

The Foundation 200 East Canal; ☆Soap De Jolie 202 East Canal; ☆Beauty Cuties 203 East Canal; ☆Crystal Gallery 210 East Canal;☆ The Chop Shop 216 East Canal; ☆Barousse Designs 313 E. Canal;☆ OuterBanks Axe House 112 Elizabeth Street; ☆The Vine 111 W Canal; ☆Gibson House Antiques 120 W Canal; ☆Originally Styled Clothing 121 W. Canal Suite B; ☆Mercantile on Canal 125 W. Canal; ☆Cottage Style 127 A W. Canal; ☆Kenzie Jane 127 B W. Canal; ☆Rusty Magnolia 129 W. Canal; ☆Pottery & More 125 & 129 West Canal; ☆Sweet Pete’s Monogram 209 W. Canal; ☆Ellen Cookies 211 W. Canal; ☆Seven 98 Boutique 212B W. Canal; ☆Dancewear Connection 300 W. Canal; ☆Fashion by 3 @ 300 W. Canal; ☆DIY Cabinets & Granite 301 West Canal; ☆Jennifer Thibodaux Photography 304 A West Canal; ☆You Glow Girl/Intuitive 304 B W Canal; ☆Clazzy Woman 318 W. Canal; ☆ Cotton Blossom Florist 319 W. Canal; ☆ Midtown Darling Boutique 710 W Canal; ☆Classic Menswear 320 W Canal; ☆Ruth Ann’s Retail 115 Hwy 11 North; ☆April’s of Picayune 100 Hwy 11S; ☆Barze’ Antique Mall 105 Hwy 11S; ☆WOW Nails & Spa 115 Hwy 11 South; ☆Noble House Estate & Consignment Store 141 Kirkwood Street; ☆MeLinda’s Fine Gifts 1 Sycamore Rd Suite B; ☆CBD Junction 1 Sycamore Rd Suite F