“Step Up” Published 11:19 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By: Shannon Marshall

The preacher for “Love Worth Finding Ministries” is Dr. Adrian Rogers. Love Worth

The finding can be heard on Christian radio. Dr. Rogers was a great pastor. He wrote me a letter

inviting me to Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova Tennessee. He wrote, “Step Up here!” So, I

stepped up and spent three days with Dr. Adrian Rogers. In order for me to experience this

opportunity, I had to get to Memphis.

Esther had to step up and protect her nation. God has a plan for everyone’s life. There are

times when God will ask you to step up. It was Esther’s time to step up. “For if you remain

completely silent at this time, relief and deliverance will arise for the Jews from another place,

but you and your father’s house will perish. Yet who knows whether you have come to the

Kingdom for such a time as this.” (Esther 4:14) Esther was given an opportunity to make a

difference. She was concerned it would cost her. She was told, you were born for such a time as

this. We can consider a big opportunity as exciting and exhilarating or dreadful and uncertain.

She was born for such as this.

When there is a great need that requires someone to step up, do you look to others, or do

you step up? Is the step-up need seen as your turn or not your turn? Here are some examples of it may be your time to step up. A signup sheet is posted at your church. Do you sign up? Do you think of someone who

needs to fulfill this opening? If you see the need and feel a burden it could be you are the one who

needs to step up.

A societal wrong occurs. Do you just go on with your life saying this is not my concern? It could be God has you for such a time as this.