Purvis defeats West Lauderdale in extra innings Published 11:15 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Purvis took the lead late and defeated West Lauderdale 3-1 on Wednesday in game 1 of the MHSAA Class 4A best-of-three series.

The game was tied at one with Purvis batting in the top of the eighth when Austin Lawler singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Purvis’ pitchers struck out four, while West Lauderdale’s pitchers sat down five.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, West Lauderdale tied the score at one when Jacob Wooten singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Eli Lowe was on the pitcher’s mound for the Purvis Tornadoes. The bulldog went six innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out three.

Ian Herrington toed the rubber for West Lauderdale Knights. Herrington went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out four and walking one. Ridge Brown threw one inning in relief.

Purvis racked up nine hits. Ethan Walker, Lawler, Joseph Parker, and Damon Putnam all had multiple hits for Tornadoes. Putnam, Parker, Lawler, and Walker each managed two hits to lead Purvis.

Box Score